Watch CBS News
Local News

According to leaked memo, In-N-Out Burger says employees won't be able to wear masks on the job in Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

In-N-Out Burger appears to have added a controversial new policy.

CBS News Los Angeles reports that according to a leaked internal memo, starting next month, the company will ban employees from wearing masks in Colorado and four other of the seven states in which it operates. An exemption would be for employees who have a medical need for a mask.

In-N-Out
Photo taken In-N-Out fast-food restaurant at Lone Tree on Feb. 23, 2021. Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

 Workers in Oregon and California will still be able to mask up if they choose to.

The policy will be implemented to "help promote clear and effective communication between employees and customers."

Some believe the move violates employees' freedom, according to CBS News Los Angeles, but others have voiced approval of the announcement.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 2:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.