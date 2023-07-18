According to leaked memo, In-N-Out Burger says employees won't be able to wear masks on the job in Colorado

In-N-Out Burger appears to have added a controversial new policy.

CBS News Los Angeles reports that according to a leaked internal memo, starting next month, the company will ban employees from wearing masks in Colorado and four other of the seven states in which it operates. An exemption would be for employees who have a medical need for a mask.

Photo taken In-N-Out fast-food restaurant at Lone Tree on Feb. 23, 2021. Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Workers in Oregon and California will still be able to mask up if they choose to.

The policy will be implemented to "help promote clear and effective communication between employees and customers."

Some believe the move violates employees' freedom, according to CBS News Los Angeles, but others have voiced approval of the announcement.