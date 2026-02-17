IKEA plans to open new store in Northern Colorado

IKEA announced on Tuesday that it will open a new location in Fort Collins. The store is one of a total of 10 new IKEA locations in the U.S. announced this year.

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The IKEA store in Fort Collins joins the full-sized location in Centennial and a "Plan and Order Point" location in Colorado Springs.

"FY25 was a year of meaningful connection and growth despite a challenging external environment. We strengthened our ability to serve customers through new store formats, digital innovation and expanded rewards, all while reinforcing our commitment to communities and the environment," said Rob Olson, Interim CEO of IKEA U.S. in a statement. "Looking ahead to FY26, we will build on this momentum, focusing on continued investment in the U.S. to make IKEA more affordable, accessible and sustainable."

The Centennial IKEA location was the first in Colorado and opened in July 2011.