Colorado mountain town prepares for a makeover, years in the making

There are big plans in store for the future of Idaho Springs, like the Mighty Argo Cable Car and everything it will provide visitors access to above the town including globally recognized mountain bike trails. But the city itself is planning ahead for these new opportunities to have visitors think of them as more than just a rest stop for a journey somewhere else -- but the destination itself.

Sadie Schultz, director of business and community promotions for the city, is working a new job designed for just that opportunity. She is working with local business owners to maximize Idaho Springs' potential and showcase the already successful businesses they have there in a new light.

"In five years, residents of Colorado and visitors will notice Idaho Springs is a vibrant destination for amazing outdoor recreation, as well as an unparalleled representation of where history meets that new age," Schultz said. "That's really what we're going for, is a way to represent where we came from and highlight where we're going."

Idaho Springs Mayor Chuck Harmon said this needs to happen as soon as possible. Local businesses have shared with him they are seeing sales declines of nearly 20% thanks, in part, to Floyd Hill construction on Interstate 70, along with fewer visitors from I-70 in general.

"We are doing what we can to mitigate that but a redo of downtown is something long overdue and we think it will be a great shot in the arm for our city," Harmon explained.

All of this is done in conjunction with the local residents of Idaho Springs, some of which who have voiced their concerns over a planned increase in traffic in the city. Harmon said that's part of the growing pains of surviving in a modern climate, with an economy based on tourism, but he said they are keeping that concern top of mind when planning.

"If you strike a good balance between the desires of the community and the visitors you can fund these very needed projects without harming the quality of life here," Harmon said.

New plans for Miner Street include creating more ADA-accessible walkways and leaning into the pedestrian-style open city style. Schultz said it's a big overhaul that will pay off (if funding is found and construction stays on schedule) by 2028.

"It could really it could really change the landscape of what that gateway to the mountain has to offer," Harmon said.