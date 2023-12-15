Ice Castles sets opening date in Colorado -- next Tuesday in Cripple Creek

Tickets for Ice Castles in Colorado now on sale

The opening date for the Ice Castles attraction in Cripple Creek is now set. The Colorado event has taken place in Dillon in the past but chose Cripple Creek as its location this winter.

Tickets had already been on sale for the Ice Castles for dates in January and February, but on Friday organizers announced that next Tuesday will be the opening day, and tickets are now on sale for Dec. 19 through early February.

There will be extended hours during the holiday period, except for Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 when it will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Each year "Ice farmers" create the towers, tunnels and slides that make up the castles. They light up at night with color-changing lights.

"Our team is dedicated to creating an unforgettable experience in Cripple Creek that complements the natural beauty of the area while providing a unique and immersive experience for guests," said Kyle Standifird, CEO of Ice Castles, in a prepared statement.