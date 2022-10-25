Watch CBS News
Local News

Ice Castles will not return to Colorado this year

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Ice Castles will not return to Colorado this year
Ice Castles will not return to Colorado this year 00:36

The ice castles are made up of 40-foot towers, tunnels and igloos but this year, the frozen wonder won't return to Colorado. In years past, the ice castle in a Summit County baseball field could reach heights of up to 56 feet tall.

ICE CASTLES 5PKG_frame_318
CBS

Crews would work around the clock to grow ice for the massive sculpture and they called themselves ice farmers. The castle typically included ice slides, secret passages and water fountains.

ICE CASTLES 5PKG_frame_911
CBS

The Dillon Ice Castles drew tens of thousands of visitors in 2017 and brought about $3 million to the local economy, according to the company that ran the attraction.

ICE CASTLES 5PKG_frame_2191
CBS

The ice castles will appear in five states, including Utah, New York, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Minnesota. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 4:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.