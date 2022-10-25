Ice Castles will not return to Colorado this year

Ice Castles will not return to Colorado this year

Ice Castles will not return to Colorado this year

The ice castles are made up of 40-foot towers, tunnels and igloos but this year, the frozen wonder won't return to Colorado. In years past, the ice castle in a Summit County baseball field could reach heights of up to 56 feet tall.

CBS

Crews would work around the clock to grow ice for the massive sculpture and they called themselves ice farmers. The castle typically included ice slides, secret passages and water fountains.

CBS

The Dillon Ice Castles drew tens of thousands of visitors in 2017 and brought about $3 million to the local economy, according to the company that ran the attraction.

CBS

The ice castles will appear in five states, including Utah, New York, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Minnesota.