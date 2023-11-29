Tickets for Ice Castles in Colorado now on sale

Tickets for the upcoming attraction Ice Castles in southern Colorado went on sale on Wednesday.

The Ice Castles have previously been in Dillon in Summit County but this year they will be in Cripple Creek. The castles are also set up in the winter in Utah and four other states.

CBS

While no tickets appeared to be available for December, there were tickets on the Ice Castles website for January and February. The castles are expected to open to the public in a few weeks.

Each year "Ice farmers" create the towers, tunnels and slides that make up the castles. They light up at night with color-changing lights.

"Our team is dedicated to creating an unforgettable experience in Cripple Creek that complements the natural beauty of the area while providing a unique and immersive experience for guests," said Kyle Standifird, CEO of Ice Castles, in a prepared statement.

Tickets to the frozen wonder are available at icecastles.com.