'I want you all dead': Boulder man arrested for threatening phone calls placed to politician's offices

A 46-year-old Boulder man is set to go to trial next year on charges of stalking and harassment after allegedly making hundreds of threatening phone calls in a single day to a Colorado congressman's offices.

Travis Chaudoir is accused of calling the Boulder and Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Joe Neguse on May 31 and threatening the workers and Neguse.

Employees shuttered the Boulder office and were sent home that afternoon after the barrage of calls.

The Boulder office workers told investigators that calls came in throughout the day, but culminated in hundreds received in a single hour in the early afternoon. The office manager stated the calls were "so perpetual that he was forced to route all open office lines to voicemail for the remainder of the day," as stated in the affidavit.

Investigators logged subsequent calls that were left on the office's voicemail.

"I believe you all should be tarred and hung by the American people," the caller stated in the recordings. "You are all horrible and disgusting excuses for human beings, absolute disgusting rapists. You all need to burn in hell. I want you all dead, plus all cops. And put politicians on their knees and execute them. If I see any of you in the street, I'm dragging you down a dark alley."

Other messages went directly after the congressman, requesting he come "out of hiding" for a physical confrontation.

The caller warned he was coming to the Boulder office in the 2500 block of Walnut Street. The workers told investigators they feared for their safety, that the caller could get through the building's security and access the interior "if he wanted."

Investigators discovered all the calls came from a phone allegedly registered to Chaudoir, according to the affidavit.

Travis Chaudoir Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The Boulder Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at Chaudoir's residence on June 17.

After Chaudoir was taken into custody, investigators received from Neguse's deputy chief of staff more recordings of phoned-in threats which incidentally occurred earlier that day, according to the affidavit.

"Travis was extremely loud in each voicemail," the investigator stated in the affidavit. "His tone was elevated, aggressive and profane."

Chaudoir is still being held in the Boulder County Jail on a $50,000 cash/surety bond. However, according to a search of online court records, Chaudoir filed five civil lawsuits in August seeking relief for financial damages. Three of the lawsuits name Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle as the defendant. The others were separate filings against two deputies.

Court records also show permanent restraining orders against Chaudoir were granted to United Power and its employees in 2017 and 2018.

Chaudoir's trial on the stalking and harassment charges is scheduled for March 2023.