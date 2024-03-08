"I feel robbed" said Colorado family of a Lakewood man killed in hit-and-run

Two people have been hailed as heroes after they apprehended a suspect following a deadly hit-and-run in Lakewood Saturday night. Now, the community is missing a leader.

Moments after the crash happened, police responded to the scene. In a police-worn body camera video, a bystander is heard saying, "he's trying to run, he tried to run twice. We just tackled him down."

The victim was Richard "Dick" Waugh, who was 83 years old. Since Waugh's passing over the weekend, many people from the community have stopped by Pets N' Stuff in Lakewood, showing their support and dropping off flowers and cards.

Waugh Family

Richard's grandson, Christopher Hitchcock, said his grandfather started the pet supply business 35 years ago. Hitchcock said the store and his grandfather's "larger than life" personality is how he will be remembered.

"They really broke the mold when they made him. He was one of one," said Hitchcock.

Hitchcock added that his grandfather had a big heart, always had a smile on his face, would do anything for anybody, and was always making jokes.

He's still broken and the emotions are still fresh. Hitchcock never thought this was how we would lose his grandfather. He said his grandfather prepared him for a lot in life but could've never prepared him for how he lost his life.

"I feel cheated. I feel robbed. There was no saying 'goodbye,'" said Hitchcock. "Knowing some of the facts of the case, it makes it even more frustrating because it never should have happened in the first place."

CBS

Hitchcock said he'll never be the same after what happened because the two were best friends and inseparable. His grandfather taught him how to raft down the Grand Canyon, and went rafting with him down the Colorado River.

"When I finally came of age, he started taking me to Vegas, and that kind of became our go-to place. We've probably been there about 40 times together in the last 15 years," said Hitchcock.

Their most recent trip to Las Vegas was a few weeks ago, which was a bucket list trip to the Super Bowl. It was a trip the two had planned for eight years and for Hitchcock, it was a moment he'll cherish forever.

"It was probably one of the most fantastic weekends I've had in my entire life. Being there with him, being able to live out this dream that we have talked about for a long time, it makes it bittersweet, but if you're going to go out, at least he went out on top," said Hitchcock.

Waugh Family

As Hitchcock continues to navigate the emotions of losing his grandfather, he hangs on to the photos and memories of his best friend.

"He was so happy all the time and full of life. One of his sayings, when you asked him how he was doing, it was, 'fantastic, but things are gonna get better,'" said Hitchcock.

Hitchcock added that if it weren't for the bystanders, their family still might be searching for answers. He hopes to get in contact with them one day and tell them, "thank you."

"I hope beyond hope, that I get to meet them one day so I can shake their hand and thank them, because they're definitely my heroes," said Hitchcock.

CBS

The 29-year-old suspect, Juan Terriquez-Rendon, appeared in court Friday morning.

He faces charges that include vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash and DUI.