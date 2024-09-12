Watch CBS News
I-76 northeast of Denver reopens after closure in both directions due to wildfire

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Wildland fire forces closure of interstate on Colorado's Eastern Plains
Wildland fire forces closure of interstate on Colorado's Eastern Plains 00:21

Both directions of I-76 reopened after a closure northeast of Denver on Thursday afternoon because of a wildfire. The interstate was closed between Roggen (9 miles east of Keenesburg) and CO 52; CO 39 (14 miles west of Fort Morgan) from Mile Point 48 to Mile Point 66. 

All lanes reopened after 4 p.m.

On the Colorado Department of Transportation camera, smoke from the wildfire was seen crossing the interstate. 

cdot-wiggins-fire-i-76-copy.jpg
A camera from the Colorado Department of Transportation that shows the smoke from a wildfire that closed I-76 in both directions near Wiggins. CDOT

CBS News Colorado First Alert Meteorologists have declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day for high fire danger from the Denver metro area out over Colorado's Eastern Plains and for portions of the mountains and Colorado's Western Slope. 

fawd-details.png
CBS

The Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday. The wind was gusting 15 to 35 mph in the Wiggins area at the time of the fire. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

