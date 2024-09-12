Denver weather: High fire danger and hazy skies

First Alert Weather Day: High Fire Danger with warm and windy conditions

We have declared today a First Alert Weather Day for high fire danger from the Denver metro area out over Colorado's Eastern Plains and for portions of the mountains and Colorado's Western Slope.

With the combination of gusty southerly winds and low relative humidity, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon today until 8 p.m. this evening. With the warm, windy and dry conditions avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause a spark.

Today daytime highs temperatures will climb to near record levels. With a forecast high of 91 degrees in Denver we will be just a few degrees shy of the 94 degree record set back in 1911.

Skies will also be hazy due to smoke from out of state wildfires. The Front Range air quality and visibility are forecast to be moderate throughout the day. Conditions are expected to improve by Friday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures arrive for the end of the week, thanks to a dry cold front that will arrive tonight. Daytime high temperatures will drop into the low 80s. Close to the average high temperature for this time of year of 81 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend temperatures warmup into the mid-80s with mostly sunny conditions.