Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver weather: High fire danger and hazy skies

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

First Alert Weather Day: High Fire Danger with warm and windy conditions
First Alert Weather Day: High Fire Danger with warm and windy conditions 02:56

We have declared today a First Alert Weather Day for high fire danger from the Denver metro area out over Colorado's Eastern Plains and for portions of the mountains and Colorado's Western Slope. 

fawd-details.png
CBS

With the combination of gusty southerly winds and low relative humidity, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon today until 8 p.m. this evening. With the warm, windy and dry conditions avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause a spark. 

red-flag-warning.png
CBS

Today daytime highs temperatures will climb to near record levels. With a forecast high of 91 degrees in Denver we will be just a few degrees shy of the 94 degree record set back in 1911.  

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Skies will also be hazy due to smoke from out of state wildfires. The Front Range air quality and visibility are forecast to be moderate throughout the day. Conditions are expected to improve by Friday afternoon. 

smoke-forecast-us.png
CBS

Cooler temperatures arrive for the end of the week, thanks to a dry cold front that will arrive tonight. Daytime high temperatures will drop into the low 80s. Close to the average high temperature for this time of year of 81 degrees. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

Looking ahead to the weekend temperatures warmup into the mid-80s with mostly sunny conditions.  

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.