I-70 Floyd Hill project designed to reduce congestion, rebuild bridges, reduce curves

The I-70 Floyd Hill project is designed to reduce congestion, rebuild bridges and reduce curves. The project stretches from Floyd Hill to the Veteran Tunnels.

The Colorado Department of Transportation hopes to finish the project by 2027.

The area is known for endless backups and numerous accidents. Government officials and those leading the project gathered at Clear Creek High School on Tuesday evening to meet with area residents and others about the project.

Andrew Marsh is the city administrator for Idaho Springs, an old mining town now bracing for a five-year project, "The Floyd Hill project is going to have a huge impact on the city. "

"It's going to be a lot of challenges. Through all the construction it's going to be a lot to deal with but once it's done it's going to be a huge improvement," said Marsh.

But not everyone is on board, including Kent Slaymaker who works and lives in Idaho Springs. He said public transportation needs to go with the project.

"Doesn't seem worth it to me to spend so much money and tear half of a mountain down just to have the same level of traffic once it's done."

But CDOT officials predict great improvements in traffic and safety. There will be a third westbound lane on the hill.

"We are seeing delays over an hour and so we are complete through here we are leaving that bottleneck westbound will eliminate that pinch point," said Kurt Kionka, CDOT project Director.

He says they will maintain normal traffic flow during peak hours while construction is underway.

There will be an uphill lane for slow, moving traffic and well. The third lane westbound is expected to relieve congestion comes with a price.

There will be a charge to use it which Slaymaker doesn't seem to care for, "Toll lane means that rich people don't have to have traffic I wish it was bus only."

Construction on the project begins this June it will be done in three sections completion is not expected for five years.