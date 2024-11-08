I-70 eastbound closed, stranding drivers again

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed I-70 eastbound from E-470 to the Kansas State Line due to inclement weather. Westbound lanes remain open. This is the second time the highway has been closed in the last two days.

CDOT closed I-70 eastbound on Wednesday morning. It remained closed most of Thursday. A break in the snow and efforts by crews to clear the highway allowed it to reopen at about 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Crews closed the eastbound lanes again at 6:46 a.m. on Friday siting inclement weather. Drivers were warned to expect delays due to safety concerns. CDOT is giving no indication when the interstate might reopen.