Watch CBS News
Local News

I-70 eastbound closed, stranding drivers again

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

I-70 eastbound closed, stranding drivers again
I-70 eastbound closed, stranding drivers again 00:42

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed I-70 eastbound from E-470 to the Kansas State Line due to inclement weather. Westbound lanes remain open. This is the second time the highway has been closed in the last two days. 

CDOT closed I-70 eastbound on Wednesday morning. It remained closed most of Thursday. A break in the snow and efforts by crews to clear the highway allowed it to reopen at about 10 p.m. Thursday night. 

Crews closed the eastbound lanes again at 6:46 a.m. on Friday siting inclement weather. Drivers were warned to expect delays due to safety concerns. CDOT is giving no indication when the interstate might reopen.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.