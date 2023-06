Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed at Rabbit Valley near Fruita for a brush fire on Tuesday afternoon. Traffic was being diverted at Mack.

🚨🚨I-70 is closed eastbound and westbound for a brush fire at Rabbit Valley. Traffic is being diverted at Mack. Crews are working hard to restore traffic pic.twitter.com/mcQq12q9nO — CSP Fruita (@CSP_Fruita) June 20, 2023