I-70 partially closed in Aurora after trash truck rolls over, leaks compressed natural gas

Both directions of I-70 were closed in Aurora on Thursday afternoon after a rollover crash involving a trash truck. The trash truck sustained damage and was leaking compressed natural gas.

UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 is now opened.



Westbound remains closed at this time. All traffic is being diverted onto Tower Rd.



Cleanup and towing of the trash truck will take an extended time.



Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/YnyXk4Z8bh — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 9, 2023

Eastbound lanes reopened about 3:11 p.m. Westbound remained closed at E-470 and all traffic was diverted onto Tower Road.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene which showed the trash truck on its side with debris and trash scattered on the roadway and the shoulder. One person was injured, treated on scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A rollover crash involving a trash truck has occurred on I-70. Hazmat teams are responding.



All Westbound I-70 traffic is closed at E-470 & Eastbound I-70 is closed at Tower.



No updates on potential injuries. Find updates here. pic.twitter.com/qi0Bog59OE — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 9, 2023

It is unclear how long the closure will last, although the Aurora Police Dept. tweeted, "Cleanup and towing of the trash truck will take an extended time." Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

The trash truck involved in the crash was leaking compressed natural gas following the wreck.



That leak is now stopped and firefighters on the Hazmat Team are ensuring that the truck is safe to be towed. pic.twitter.com/q4CfHeCCPh — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) March 9, 2023

Hazmat crews are assisting in the crash cleanup.