I-70 partially closed in Aurora after trash truck rolls over, leaks compressed natural gas
Both directions of I-70 were closed in Aurora on Thursday afternoon after a rollover crash involving a trash truck. The trash truck sustained damage and was leaking compressed natural gas.
Eastbound lanes reopened about 3:11 p.m. Westbound remained closed at E-470 and all traffic was diverted onto Tower Road.
CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene which showed the trash truck on its side with debris and trash scattered on the roadway and the shoulder. One person was injured, treated on scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear how long the closure will last, although the Aurora Police Dept. tweeted, "Cleanup and towing of the trash truck will take an extended time." Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.
Hazmat crews are assisting in the crash cleanup.
