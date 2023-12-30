Watch CBS News
Local News

I-25 southbound closed near North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs due to crash

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Department of Transportation says I-25 southbound near North Academy Boulevard due to crash.

The agency says between Exit 150 at North Academy Boulevard and Exit 149 at Woodmen Road (Colorado Springs) at Mile Point 149 is closed and advises drivers to expect delays. 

i-25-colorado-springs-backup.jpg
Colorado Department of Transportation

A detour is reportedly in place as slower speeds are advised as well. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 3:39 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.