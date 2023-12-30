I-25 southbound closed near North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs due to crash
Colorado Department of Transportation says I-25 southbound near North Academy Boulevard due to crash.
The agency says between Exit 150 at North Academy Boulevard and Exit 149 at Woodmen Road (Colorado Springs) at Mile Point 149 is closed and advises drivers to expect delays.
A detour is reportedly in place as slower speeds are advised as well.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.