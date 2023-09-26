1 struck, killed on I-25 near Happy Canyon Road in Douglas County Tuesday morning

1 struck, killed on I-25 near Happy Canyon Road in Douglas County

One person was struck and killed in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Douglas County early Tuesday morning. The collision happened near Happy Canyon Road just after 6 a.m.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just after 6 a.m. south of mile marker 187.

Northbound lanes of I-25 in Douglas County were closed after a deadly crash. CBS

Multiple northbound lanes were shut down and drivers were urged to take an alternate route. There were traffic delays in the area and miles of backups.

I-25 Milepost 186 NB Serious crash blocking left two lanes. Alternative route advised. Closure expected through rush hour. pic.twitter.com/QxDHlhafth — CSP E470 (@CSP_E470) September 26, 2023

What led up to the collision is being investigated.