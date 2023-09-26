Watch CBS News
Local News

1 struck, killed on I-25 near Happy Canyon Road in Douglas County Tuesday morning

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

1 struck, killed on I-25 near Happy Canyon Road in Douglas County
1 struck, killed on I-25 near Happy Canyon Road in Douglas County 00:19

One person was struck and killed in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Douglas County early Tuesday morning. The collision happened near Happy Canyon Road just after 6 a.m.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just after 6 a.m. south of mile marker 187. 

i-25-nb-crash-vo-transfer-frame-1229.jpg
Northbound lanes of I-25 in Douglas County were closed after a deadly crash.  CBS

Multiple northbound lanes were shut down and drivers were urged to take an alternate route. There were traffic delays in the area and miles of backups. 

What led up to the collision is being investigated. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 10:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.