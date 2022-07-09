I-25 closed north of Wellington due to brush fire

Both directions of Interstate 25 traffic were closed six miles north of Wellington due to a brush fire Saturday afternoon.

Authorities first closed southbound traffic around 2:35 p.m.

Images from Colorado Department of Transportation cameras show a smoke plume developing on the west side of the interstate south of Buckeye Road.

"Wildfire smoke visible from roadway," CDOT advised in a social media post. "Watch for responders, use caution."

Northbound lanes were closed approximately 15 minutes later. The Colorado State Patrol suggested travelers use Highways 287 or 85 as alternate routes around the incident.

Larimer County and Wellington Fire issued alerts via Twitter and the Everbridge system just before 4 p.m. The message asked for residents between County Road 7 and I-25, and north to Ranch Horse Road and south to Rising Eagle Road, to evacuate.

However, radio traffic from the area suggested the firefighting helicopter initially requested to the scene was canceled and ground crews were expected to handle the incident.

PFA is assisting our partners, Wellington Fire Protection District, with the grass #fire on N. CR7 about six miles north of Wellington. The crew is currently helping extinguish remaining hot spots. https://t.co/dPBLYyajlo — poudrefire (@poudrefire) July 9, 2022

CDOT re-opened the northbound lanes of I-25 just after 4 p.m.