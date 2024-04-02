Hyundai offers free anti-theft software update at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver

Hyundai is offering two free clinics to install anti-theft software updates in vehicles later this month. The clinics are in response to thefts targeting certain Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions.

The clinics for the anti-theft software are scheduled at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in parking lot E located at Mile High Stadium West Circle in Denver over two days, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 12 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 14.

There is no registration necessary and the clinic is free to Hyundai drivers for 2011-2022 model year vehicles.

According to Hyundai's website, The mobile clinic is intended to complement Hyundai's nationwide network of dealerships and drive further installations of Hyundai's free anti-theft software upgrade for customers who continue to be affected by the thefts. Specially trained mobile service technicians will be on-site to install and complete the software upgrade, which should take less than 30 minutes.

"Our customers are the top priority and we encourage all eligible Hyundai owners and lessees to take advantage of the free software upgrade to help protect their vehicle," said David VandeLinde, vice president of after-sales, Hyundai Motor America, in a statement. "We are committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of our products, all of which are fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements."

More information is available at www.hyundaiantitheft.com, where customers can input their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to find out if it is eligible for the software upgrade.

Some 2011-2022 model year vehicles without engine immobilizers cannot accommodate the software upgrade. For these customers, Hyundai is reimbursing them for their purchase of steering wheel locks.