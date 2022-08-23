More than 280,000 Hyundai and Kia SUVs recalled over fire risk

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 280,000 SUVs over fire risks, and telling owners of the recalled vehicles to park them outside and away from buildings.

The recall includes more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs in the U.S. with model years 2020 through 2022.

In a news release posted Tuesday, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said debris and moisture can accumulate in the vehicles' harness modules after attaching an accessory tow hitch, which are sold at dealerships. The debris and moisture can cause an electrical short, and may spark a fire while the cars are driving or parked.

The Korean automakers reported 25 fires or melting incidents in the U.S. and Canada, but no crashes or injuries.

Those who own the Hyundai SUVs under recall can take them to a dealership, where they will inspect the wiring and remove a fuse as necessary an interim repair, according to the NHTSA. Kia doesn't have an interim repair. Both companies say a final repair is being developed.

"When a repair is available, all owners of vehicles potentially equipped with affected trailer hitch wiring harnesses will be notified by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai or Kia dealer," the NHTSA said.

In addition, dealerships have stopped selling the affected SUVs until repairs are made.

The recall comes days after GM announced it was recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles because of a problem with third-row seat belts.