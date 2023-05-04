Hygiene Drive collects much needed products for people in need

Denver Human Services is holding its ninth annual Spring Showers Hygiene Drive. All the products that are donated go to DHS's GIVE Center. The GIVE Center helped more than 4,100 households with emergency hygiene items last year.

2022 Spring Showers Hygiene Drive Denver Human Services

"We know that families re struggling, particularly now. When you go to the grocery store, you know things have increased…prices have increased and affordability. Really this drive is necessary so we can help people that may be in a time of crisis, who may be facing challenges in trying to purchase these items, so we're trying to assist in that way," said Victoria Aguilar, Public Information Officer for Denver Human Services.

The Spring Showers Hygiene Drive ensures that Denver residents in need have ongoing support for their safety and health, as well as protecting their dignity. The Drive focuses on new, unopened items, including 3-in-1 body wash, bar soap, body wipes, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, dish soap, floss, hand sanitizer, laundry soap, lotion, maxi pads, razors, shaving cream, sunscreen, tampons and toilet paper.

There are several ways to support the Spring Showers Hygiene Drive:

Give in Your Community: find a drop off location near you.

Give Items Online: donate through DHS' Amazon Wishlist

Give Money: make a donation of money

Give Your Word: follow DHS and post about the drive on social media. #BeAGiver

Denver Human Services helps 1 out of every 3 Denver residents, so the donations will go directly to some 47,000 people in Denver.