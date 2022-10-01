Husband arrested, joins wife in jail for alleged dealing of fentanyl, meth

An ongoing investigation into fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution in Fort Collins has put a husband and wife behind bars.

Agents with the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) searched a residence Aug. 30 in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive. Inside the home, investigators recovered several hundred suspected fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns, several thousand dollars in cash and amounts of suspected meth.

Charlotte Elizabeth Haywood, 32, was arrested and booked on three felony-level drug charges that day.

NCDTF agents subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Joshua Edward Prull.

Prull was caught Sept. 20 near the intersection of Troutman Parkway and JFK Parkway by a special unit of Fort Collins Police Services officers. He had narcotics on him at the time, according to a press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, which led to two new felony charges for possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Those are in addition to the felonies already alleged in the arrest warrant.

Both Haywood and Prull were booked on $500,000 bonds. A judge reduced Haywood's bond to $100,000 on Thursday.

A search of online public records shows Prull and Haywood both reside in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to Prull's Facebook page, the two were married in March.

Both have hearings in Larimer County court later this month.