Human remains found near Rifle, 4 suspects arrested in Colorado

Four suspects have been arrested months after human remains were found in Garfield County. Investigators searched an area near Fravert Reservoir off County Road 244 on Dec. 26, 2023.

Law enforcement was searching for the body of a missing person based on multiple tips they received. The remains, found after two hours of searching, were later identified as those of Raul Perez.

Angel Luis Cosme-Marquez, Manuela Zapata-Castillo, Phillip Allen Johnson, and Joseph Patrick Moffat Garfield County

Investigators said evidence indicated the body had been left there since mid-summer and the investigation continued as a homicide investigation.

After weeks of investigation, warrants were issued for four people in connection to the homicide. All four, identified as Angel Luis Cosme-Marquez, Manuela Zapata-Castillo, Phillip Allen Johnson, and Joseph Patrick Moffat were taken into custody.

Cosme-Marquez remains in custody on a $1 million cash-only bond and faces several charges including first-degree murder, distribution of a controlled substance- fentanyl, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

Zapata-Castillo remains in custody on a $500,000 cash-only bond and faces several charges including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, distribution of a controlled substance- fentanyl, conspiracy to commit tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Johnson remains in custody on a $50,000 cash-only bond and faces several charges including tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Moffat remains in custody on a $50,000 cash-only bond and faces several charges including tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.