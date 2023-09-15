Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announce their separation after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman on new film "The Son" Hugh Jackman on how his new film "The Son" changed him as a parent 09:44

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced they are separating after 27 years of marriage.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the couple said in a statement shared with People magazine on Friday.

Jackman and Furness, who are both from Australia, met in 1995 when he was an up-and-coming actor and she was already an established star. The couple married in 1996 and have two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, according to People.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," the couple said in their joint statement.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness on the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

They added that this was the only statement either intended to make on the subject.

Jackman, the versatile star of "X Men" movies and Broadway, has won an Emmy, a Grammy and two Tony Awards, but he didn't come from from a show business family; his parents emigrated from England to Australia in the 1960s. He and Furness first met on the set of an Australian TV show.

Jackman often spoke about his love for his wife. In April he posted on Instagram for their 27th anniversary, "Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart."