Watch CBS News
Local News

Housing report: tough to find homes for sale in the Denver metro area

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver metro area is becoming expensive for many who live here and now it's getting harder to find a home to buy in the area. A new report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors has revealed there is an inventory problem. 

The association said the current housing market has been caused by the pandemic. Denver had the lowest inventory, or homes for sale, since February 2014.

Home For Sale Real Estate Sign and House.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The report also shows that potential buyers are watching interest rates. 

"We had a lot of buyers who purchased homes when interest rates were historically low, 3-4 years ago right before COVID when they were in the twos, threes and fours, and in the natural progression of real estate those folks should be looking to step up in their home but they're not because interest rates are more," said The Real Estate Doctor Chad Nash.

With the high-interest rates, more homeowners aren't willing to sell. This effect means homes for sale are staying on the market longer. In Denver, a home takes about 43 days until it sells. To compare, last year it only took 13 days to sell a home. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 12:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.