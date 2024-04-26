House catches fire in Aurora, smoke pours into sky in eastern part of Denver metro area

Fire damages home in Denver metro area, cause unknown

Fire damages home in Denver metro area, cause unknown

Fire damages home in Denver metro area, cause unknown

A fire heavily damaged a house in Aurora on Friday afternoon. It happened on the 1800 block of South Truckee Way, which is in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood.

CBS



Aurora Fire Rescue teams were shooting water up onto the roof of the home at 3 p.m.

CBS



Video from CBS Colorado's news helicopter showed the back part of the home's roof missing and smoke pouring out of the home.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area where the firefight is going on.

It wasn't immediately clear what started the fire.