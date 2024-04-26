Watch CBS News
House catches fire in Aurora, smoke pours into sky in eastern part of Denver metro area

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A fire heavily damaged a house in Aurora on Friday afternoon. It happened on the 1800 block of South Truckee Way, which is in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood.

Aurora Fire Rescue teams were shooting water up onto the roof of the home at 3 p.m.

Video from CBS Colorado's news helicopter showed the back part of the home's roof missing and smoke pouring out of the home.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area where the firefight is going on.

It wasn't immediately clear what started the fire.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 3:14 PM MDT

