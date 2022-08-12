'Eat the hot dog, jump in the pool': Make summer memories while there's still time

Take the time to savor the end of summer

As summer winds down, some kids are already back in the classroom while others are finishing up their summer break.

CBS News Colorado's Health and Wellness Contributor Erica Ballard says it's important to make the most of what's left of summer.

"Eat the hot dog with a bun, jump in the pool, take pictures with the people you love," she explained.

Ballard said too often, women don't partake in summer fun or snacks because they are worried about what other people will think, or their weight.

"Fifteen years from now none of that will matter," Ballard said. "So to make the most of summer, make space to do things that create memories."

With so many activities and vacations on the calendar during the summertime, Ballard also says oftentimes people spend a majority of time thinking about the next thing they need to do instead of enjoying the moment.

"What we want to do is be where our feet are planted because practicing presence is the quickest way to cultivate peace and joy," she explained.

For more tips on how to enjoy what's left of summer, you can watch Erica's full interview or learn more about her here: https://www.iamericaballard.com/



