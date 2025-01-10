Horse rescued after falling into icy pond in Northern Colorado

Fire crews with Loveland Fire Authority rescued a horse that had fallen into an icy pond in Northern Colorado. Crews rushed to the pond on South County Road 13 on Thursday where a horse found a way through the fence and onto a frozen pond.

Loveland Fire Authority crews rescued a horse from an icy pond. Loveland Fire Authority

Firefighters said the pond could not support the horse's weight and ended up in the icy waters in the middle of the pond. The horse could not get back to shore.

Firefighters donned ice rescue suits and broke apart the ice using axes and sledgehammers. Eventually, they were able to walk the horse to shore after clearing a path.

A horse was rescued after falling into an icy pond near Loveland. Loveland Fire Authority

The rescued horse was warming up and recovering as crews packed up all of their tools.

Loveland Fire Authority was assisted by crews from Berthoud Fire Protection District, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Thompson Valley EMS and the City of Loveland Water and Power Department.