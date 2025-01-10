Watch CBS News
Local News

Horse rescued after falling into icy pond in Northern Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Fire crews with Loveland Fire Authority rescued a horse that had fallen into an icy pond in Northern Colorado. Crews rushed to the pond on South County Road 13 on Thursday where a horse found a way through the fence and onto a frozen pond. 

horse-rescue-loveland-fire-4.jpg
Loveland Fire Authority crews rescued a horse from an icy pond. Loveland Fire Authority

Firefighters said the pond could not support the horse's weight and ended up in the icy waters in the middle of the pond. The horse could not get back to shore. 

Firefighters donned ice rescue suits and broke apart the ice using axes and sledgehammers. Eventually, they were able to walk the horse to shore after clearing a path. 

horse-rescue-loveland-fire-9.jpg
A horse was rescued after falling into an icy pond near Loveland.  Loveland Fire Authority

The rescued horse was warming up and recovering as crews packed up all of their tools.  

Loveland Fire Authority was assisted by crews from Berthoud Fire Protection District, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Thompson Valley EMS and the City of Loveland Water and Power Department. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.