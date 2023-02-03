Horse falling through small ice pond prompts swift rescue from West Metro Fire

A horse fell through ice on a small but deep pond Friday afternoon, prompting a rescue from West Metro Fire.

The department says the horse was unable to get out as the owner used a chainsaw to break through the ice and attempt to free the animal but was too weak to get out on its own.

West Metro Fire Rescue

Firefighters responded to the scene and slid a rope around the horse's neck and assisted the animal out of the water. Crews say after a few minutes, she was able to stand up and walk back into the barn.

West Metro Fire Rescue

Firefighters with West Metro Engine 9, Medic 12, SAM2 and District 2 responded to the incident.