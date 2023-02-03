Horse falling through small ice pond prompts swift rescue from West Metro Fire
A horse fell through ice on a small but deep pond Friday afternoon, prompting a rescue from West Metro Fire.
The department says the horse was unable to get out as the owner used a chainsaw to break through the ice and attempt to free the animal but was too weak to get out on its own.
Firefighters responded to the scene and slid a rope around the horse's neck and assisted the animal out of the water. Crews say after a few minutes, she was able to stand up and walk back into the barn.
Firefighters with West Metro Engine 9, Medic 12, SAM2 and District 2 responded to the incident.
