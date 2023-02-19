Horizon Community Middle School students participate in "At the Table with Dr. King" musical performance

Grouped up inside the Horizon Community Middle School gym, students listened to messages of hope and devotion on Friday.

"The music just really makes you feel a lot of excitement, and makes you want to do things and get involved in the community," said eighth grader, Isha Brallier.

This Black History Month, students at the school watched and participated in the performance "At the Table with Dr. King," a musical that highlights the civil rights movement, and also pays tribute to those who fought for racial equality.

"I hope that they finally come to the realization that everybody is different in their own way, and everybody brings something to the table," said Blessing Grant, an eighth grader. "So, no matter their skin, no matter whatever, they are still human, and they still deserve respect."

For many students, the musical was an eye-opener.

"Age doesn't exactly matter on the difference you make," Connor Dimsdale said. "You could be three or 24, you could still make a difference."

The group More Than Music and The Mizel Museum have been performing the production for about 20 years for students across the world.

The pair also challenge students to listen for and respond to their own unique calls to action.

"This next generation is going to teach the previous generation and generations, how we could have approached community better, how we can do better to carry on a legacy like Dr. Kings where he's talking about this beloved community, where there is a sense of belonging, but also a sense of civic duty and what we're supposed to do with our time," said Dave Lemieux, the creative director.

A musical inspiring those like Brallier to work to better the world around them.

"To make a change and that even though we are young, it is possible to do something even if it's little it changes a lot," she said.

To learn more, visit: https://bit.ly/3IaU2HB