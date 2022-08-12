Watch CBS News
Honoring fallen El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery

The community of Colorado Springs is preparing to honor a sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty. Deputy Andrew Peery is one of two shooting victims killed last Sunday in Security.  

Friday morning, deputies raised a flag outside the El Paso County Sherriff's Office. There was a six-minute moment of silence, one minute for every year he served El Paso County.  Deputies then lowered the flag so it can be draped on Peery's casket. 

An outpouring of flowers and letters covers Deputy Peery's cruiser. Peery's funeral will be Monday at New Life Church in Colorado Springs and is open to the public. The other victim who died last Sunday is reportedly the suspect's wife.

