Honda recalls nearly 1.2 million cars over faulty backup camera

Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million cars because the rearview camera images may not appear on the dashboard screen.

The recall includes Passport SUVs from 2019 to 2023, in addition to Pilot SUVs from 2019 to 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on June 15. It also covers some Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2023.

An "improperly manufactured" coaxial cable connector was the cause of the connectivity issues between the rearview camera images and the vehicles' dashboard displays, Honda said in a Friday recall notice.

"If the [Media Oriented Systems Transport] communication is lost for more than 20 seconds, the rearview camera function will fail when the vehicle is in the reverse gear, increasing the risk of a crash or injury," Honda said in the recall notice.

Dealers will replace the cable harness and install a straightening cover over the vehicle cable connector free of charge, the carmaker said. Car owners who have already paid to repair their vehicles at their own expense are eligible for reimbursement.

Honda expects to mail notification letters to affected car owners on July 24. Until then, customers can contact Honda's customer service line at 1-888-234-2138. The NHTSA said Honda's numbers for the recall are EEL and ZEM.