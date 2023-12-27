Colorado hit-and-run unsolved so far, surveillance photos released of alleged driver who struck bicyclist

A driver who struck and injured a bicycle rider with their car earlier this month and drove off afterwards still hasn't been located. That's according to Parker police, who released a surveillance photo of the suspected driver and the car he was driving in hopes that the public will help them with locating him.



Parker Police

The victim was knocked off her bike in the incident, which happened in the evening of Dec. 2 at the intersection of Parker Road and Plaza Drive. Investigators say the bike rider had a green light and was crossing Parker Road right before she was struck.

The vehicle was described as being a dark colored late model sedan. When the collision happened the back passenger side hubcap was missing. Afterwards police said they expect the vehicle would have had visible damage to its front end or windshield.

Parker Police

The victim's injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Anyone who recognizes the car or the person in the photos is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.