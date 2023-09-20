Motorcycle rider injured in Denver hit-and-run crash, Medina Alert issued

Police in Denver are asking for help in locating a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit and run in which a motorcycle rider was hurt. A Medina Alert was issued as part of the investigation.

They say the vehicle that drove away after the crash was a 2008 red Dodge Ram pickup truck.The license plate is JQE-032.

The collision happened in the area near Yale Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

The rider was taken to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

If you see the truck or have any information that may help investigators -- you're asked to call police.