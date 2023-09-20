Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcycle rider injured in Denver hit-and-run crash, Medina Alert issued

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Motorcycle rider injured in Denver hit-and-run crash, Medina Alert issued
Motorcycle rider injured in Denver hit-and-run crash, Medina Alert issued 00:27

Police in Denver are asking for help in locating a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit and run in which a motorcycle rider was hurt. A Medina Alert was issued as part of the investigation.

They say the vehicle that drove away after the crash was a 2008 red Dodge Ram pickup truck.The license plate is JQE-032.

The collision happened in the area near Yale Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

The rider was taken to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

If you see the truck or have any information that may help investigators -- you're asked to call police.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 8:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.