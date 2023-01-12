Hiring and retention remains major challenge in many Colorado school districts

As school funding in Colorado lags behind many other states, hiring and retaining staff remains a major challenge in many districts, many of which are looking for innovative solutions.

Last November, Douglas County voters turned down a measure that would have increased pay in the school district, so now the district is looking for other options.

During Tuesday night's board meeting, Superintendent Erin Kane shared new short-term solutions. The funding for the changes is tied to the district's other recent struggle of filling new positions amidst the current labor shortage.

"What we're doing is capturing the budget from those unfilled positions and making sure we put those savings into our employees," Kane told CBS News Colorado.

Now, come the fall semester, the roughly eight million dollars will go to one-time changes, including a $2,000 stipend for every employee who returns. The district will also keep benefit premiums flat, increase tuition reimbursement, and give everyone an extra personal day, Kane said.

"We really want to send this message to our employees that we value them immensely and we want to make sure that we make it possible that they stay here in Douglas County," Kane said.

Until now, that's been a challenge, as several nearby districts on average pay more. On Wednesday, some teachers told CBS News Colorado they appreciated the effort, but don't think it'll help close the gap, and Kane agreed.

"My average teacher salary is still $18,000 a year away from my neighbors," Kane said.

While the district is also exploring ways to help with housing and licensing, Kane says increased local funding remains solution number one.

"Ultimately we still have to do that," Kane said. "None of these short-term strategies are going to close that significant ongoing pay gap between us and our neighbors."

Kane plans to go back to the board at the end of February to present her longer-term solutions to this teacher retention problem. The district is also planning on asking voters for more funding again in the November election.