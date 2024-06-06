University of Denver student reports sex crime they say happened inside dorm room

On Wednesday, University of Denver Campus Safety confirmed in a release the report of a sex crime in a dorm was being investigated.

According to the release, a student reported to DU on June 4 they had been raped while sleeping on May 31 inside their Hilltop Hall dorm room on campus. There was no sign of forced entry into the room, and there was no information available about a suspect.

Anyone with information about this crime or other similar crimes can contact the Department of Campus Safety at 303-871-2334 or Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.