Highway 101 south of Las Animas closed due to wildfire in Bent County

Highway 101 south of Las Animas is closed due to a wildfire reported in Bent County that prompted evacuations.

Colorado State Patrol tweeted Saturday afternoon that drivers should avoid the area as the fire has burned approximately 246 acres and is 0% contained.

Bent County

Evacuations were put in place for East of Las Animas and Fort Lyon which included a prison, while multiple agencies work to put out the fire.

Agencies ask drivers to use caution and stay away from the area.