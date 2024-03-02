Watch CBS News
Local News

Highway 101 south of Las Animas closed due to wildfire in Bent County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Highway 101 south of Las Animas is closed due to a wildfire reported in Bent County that prompted evacuations.

Colorado State Patrol tweeted Saturday afternoon that drivers should avoid the area as the fire has burned approximately 246 acres and is 0% contained. 

bent-county-wildfire-1-csp-la-junta-lamar-tweet-copy.jpg
Bent County

Evacuations were put in place for East of Las Animas and Fort Lyon which included a prison, while multiple agencies work to put out the fire. 

Agencies ask drivers to use caution and stay away from the area. 

High Fire Danger to heavy mountain snow 03:23
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 12:21 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.