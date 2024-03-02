Highway 101 south of Las Animas closed due to wildfire in Bent County
Highway 101 south of Las Animas is closed due to a wildfire reported in Bent County that prompted evacuations.
Colorado State Patrol tweeted Saturday afternoon that drivers should avoid the area as the fire has burned approximately 246 acres and is 0% contained.
Evacuations were put in place for East of Las Animas and Fort Lyon which included a prison, while multiple agencies work to put out the fire.
Agencies ask drivers to use caution and stay away from the area.
