Colorado native's National Anthem sparks discussion about alcohol

Singer Ingrid Andress posted on social media that she would be heading to a rehab facility after a performance of the National Anthem at Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It was to be a night of nationwide exposure for the rising performer and Highlands Ranch native, instead, it drew criticism and expressions of concern.

On X she tweeted, "I'm not going to bull**** y'all, I was drunk last night," she wrote. "I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need."

Andress was scheduled to perform at Denver's Globe Hall on July 24, but the show appears to have been pulled down on the Globe Hall website. It was to happen on the day she said her single "Colorado 9" would be coming out.

Instead, she was apologizing and indicated she would be in rehab.

ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 15: Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

"That was not me last night," she wrote. "I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun. Xo, Ingrid"

"I feel for Ingrid. I don't wish that would have happened, but perhaps this could be an opportunity to get some help," said Dr. Dale Terasaki, an attending physician specializing in addiction at Denver Health.

Research shows alcohol use and misuse among women are increasing says The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. "Women, compared to men, have had larger increases in alcohol-related emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and deaths in the past 20 years," reads the institute's website.

Women who drink have a higher risk of certain alcohol-related problems compared to men. Women on average weigh less than men and that can bring alcohol-related problems sooner and at lower amounts says the institute. Alcohol resides permanently in body water and pound-for-pound women have less water than men.

"Alcohol related, mortality has gone up. Alcohol-related morbidity has gone up and just the past few years, particularly exacerbated by the COVID pandemic," said Dr. Terasaki. Denver Health has a Center of Addiction Medicine.

"I will say, in the State of Colorado. It's particularly a problem. We do have relatively low rates of taxation on alcohol. Alcohol is extremely promoted in the State of Colorado." Terasaki says the state still needs more rehab facility options. But noted that treatments are improving. That includes three FDA-approved drugs used for treatment to reduce cravings.

"We need more research done on what is the most highly effective and also cost-effective means to treat alcohol use disorder," he said. He is currently working on a study of his own.

Some of the same neurobiology going on in a moment of alcohol craving he says often involves the same circuitry involved in survival.

"Oftentimes there is some internal struggle, some internal stressor that is a bit overpowering. And what their brain has learned is that alcohol tends to help that stressor go away in the moment and it's very effective."

He hopes 32-year-old Andress is able to get good treatment, but is concerned it is not available to all.

"Many in our state, you know, don't have that access to high-quality addiction treatment, particularly residential addiction care."