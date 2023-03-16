Highlands Ranch pair arrested after setting booby trap up outside their home

Two people were arrested Wednesday in Douglas County after allegedly setting up a booby trap in front of their home.

Deputies spoke with a man who said that while conducting business at a home on Ashburn Court on March 10th, he heard and felt a loud boom. He looked down and saw a wire wrapped around his leg, felt pain in his ear, and had blurry vision.

The man told the deputy he believed the wire was suspended over one of the steps leading to the front door.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

He was confronted by a man who he believed was the homeowner, then was taken to the hospital by a co-worker.

While investigating, detectives found another wire placed in a similar location at the home.

Deputies got a search warrant for the home and found the device still in place near the front door steps, and a similar device near the steps to the back door of the home. A standoff ensued, but a short time later, deputies took two people into custody.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Bryan Hill and Tracy Remington both face several charges including 2nd degree assault, felony menacing, and prohibited use of a weapon. Both are currently being held on bond.