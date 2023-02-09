High wind closes I-70 eastbound in the Eastern Plains to the Kansas border
High winds shut down Interstate 70 in the Eastern Plains just west of Watkins to the Kansas border early on Thursday.
According to CDOT, I-70 eastbound is closed in the state beginning at Airpark Road (exit 292 for US-36) until the Kansas border (mile point 449.5)
Colorado State Patrol warned the morning commute in the following areas could be difficult due to weather conditions around 5 a.m. These roads were shut down due to adverse conditions:
- I-70 westbound from Limon to Deer Trail
- I-70 eastbound from Airpark Road to Kansas
- US-24 both directions from Limon to Falcon
- CO-86 both directions from I-70 to Kiowa
