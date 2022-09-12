High school girls showcase talent in flag football league

While Denver Broncos players are focused on a winning season, the franchise is hoping to expand access to the sport of football through a new girl's high school flag football league.

A week into the fall season, Hannah Rocklan and her new teammates can't seem to get enough. This past weekend, the team played its first-ever flag football games, a milestone for each student-athlete involved, as well as the school they represent.

"I like tailback and running back," said Rocklan. "Not only do we get to try one spot, but we get to try multiple and see how it rolls under pressure and all that stuff."

This year, Chatfield Senior High School is one of 25 schools from three Denver Metro Area districts fielding girls flag football teams for the first time. It's all part of a three-year pilot program supported by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and funded by Denver Broncos Charities.

"Not only does it help us grow the game of football and get more girls on the field playing flag football, but whenever you can also offer up another opportunity for girls to play a scholastic sport in high school is just a win-win," said Bobby Mestas, Broncos Director of Youth and High School Activities.

Of the 550 players so far, close to 80 are at Chatfield High, much to the surprise of Coach Alexis Rosholt.

"We went from like 35 signed up to 50 to 60 and then our final numbers were around 77," Rosholt said. "We thought maybe two teams so that girls weren't sitting on the sidelines, and everybody could be included, but we never thought four teams."

Now, each has three practices and three games a week, and early on, interest is growing. According to Rosholt, more people have already reached out about joining the team next year.

"I think there's immense growth potential here and I'm excited to see where that goes," she said.

For Rocklan and her teammates, the immediate focus is a winning season, but long term there are much bigger goals in mind.

"You just work hard in those games and show people around here what you came here for," Rocklan said.

"Not only can guys play a sport, but girls can play it as well."

The season will finish with an eight-team championship tournament at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on October 15.

Currently, Denver Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, and the Cherry Creek School District are involved in the pilot program.

A complete list of participating teams and school districts: