High fire danger across Colorado's Front Range with strong winds and dry weather

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

A passing cold front on Thursday will bring strong winds to part of the state, prompting Red Flag Warnings for the afternoon.

Some winds in the high country, foothills, and plains could gust as high as 60 mph. Below-average precipitation for the month of October is leaving the state very dry, so along with strong winds and low relative humidity, rapid fire is possible.

Winds will quickly relax late Thursday as temperatures dive into the 30s. Frost Advisories are in place for the eastern half of the state, while Freeze Watches cover the northwest corner of the state. Where Frost Advisories are issued, patchy frost is possible as temperatures may drop as low as 32 degrees. Hard freeze conditions are possible overnight into Northwestern Colorado, as temperatures could drop as low as 28 degrees.

Temperatures on Friday will only warm into the mid-60s, which is average for this time of year. By the weekend, the upper 70s and 80s make a return before a big cool-down next week.

By Tuesday temperatures will fall into the 50s with rain and snow chances possible. 

Alex Lehnert
