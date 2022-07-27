Due to high demand, new campsites are opening in Summit County

Campsites can be hard to come by in Colorado, but if you're willing to rough it, there are now an additional 60 sites available in the Dillon Ranger District. The dispersed sites are free and available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Madeline Toolen

Dispersed camping has been limited to designated sites in the North Rock Creek area since 2020. Additional areas that will have designated dispersed sites this summer include Boreas Pass Road beginning July 29, Peru Creek beginning Aug. 26, and Spruce Creek and McCollough Gulch beginning Sept. 30.

The designated sites are marked with a tent symbol and site number. Dispersed campsites do not have picnic tables, garbage service, or toilets, and visitors are required to properly store and pack out all food and trash to help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife.