Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked in Washington, D.C., chief of staff says

Rep. Henry Cuellar, Democrat of Texas, was carjacked in the Washington, D.C., Navy Yard neighborhood Monday night, his chief of staff said.

"As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle," Cuellar's chief of staff, Jacob Hochberg, said in a statement. "Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement."

D.C. Metropolitan Police confirmed that they received a report of an armed carjacking around 9:30 p.m. Monday night around New Jersey Avenue and K Street, and that the victim was a member of Congress.

File photo of Rep. Henry Cuellar Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

They said U.S. Capitol police had taken over the investigation.

MPD said Monday that police were looking for three male suspects who were wearing all black.