Help identify woman after her dog bites customer's face inside Home Depot in JeffCo

Animal Control officers are looking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman after her dog bites a customer's face inside a Home Depot located at 1014 El Rancho Road in Evergreen.

Authorities say on March 31, the dog owner asked a customer to to give the dog a treat, explaining to the customer that they were training the dog.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

While the customer agreed to give the dog the treat as he proceeded the treat, they were bitten in the face by the dog. As store employees tended to the injured victim, the woman exited the store with the dog.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The victim sustained serious injuries and requires facial surgery as a result of the bite.

If you recognize the women or have additional information, please contact Animal Control at 303-271-5070.