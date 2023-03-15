Help identify the "Snake Bit" bandit wanted in 5 bank robberies

The so-called Snake Bit bandit has robbed five banks in the Denver metro area and now authorities want your help to identify him. The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver Police Department are trying to track down the suspect.

Denver Police

In each case, the suspect enters the bank, approaches the teller, and produces a threatening note demanding money.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 tall, approximately 150 pounds with a thin build. He has been dubbed the "Snake Bit" bandit due to his hat with a snake on it and the words "Don't Tread on Me."

He's also known to wear a hat with the Colorado flag on the front and a sweatshirt with the words "Fugitive Recovery Agent."

Denver Police

Anyone with information about the shots fired is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.