Heavy snow, strong wind cancels all 3 events at World Cup races in Colorado
By Jennifer McRae
/ CBS Colorado
Heavy snow and strong winds all contributed to the cancelation of the Birds of Prey World Cup at Beaver Creek over the weekend. All three races, including the super-G were called off Sunday due to adverse weather conditions.
The organization has never had to cancel more than one race in a scheduled weekend due to weather, dating back to its first year hosting international racing in 1981.
Last year, the same thing happened to one downhill race as well as 2018. The Birds of Prey event was canceled in 2016 because of unseasonably warm weather and then again in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had beautiful weather the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to the race weekend. Then with heavy snowfall, visibility problems and high winds, we ended up having to cancel the downhill on Friday, downhill on Saturday and the super-G on Sunday," said Vail Valley Foundation President and CEO Mark Imhof.
The Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup is organized by the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, in close partnership with the FIS, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Vail Resorts, the Beaver Creek Resort Company, Beaver Creek Resort, the U.S. Forest Service, Xfinity, and CELSIUS energy.
