Heavy snow, strong wind cancels all 3 events at World Cup races in Colorado

Heavy snow and strong winds all contributed to the cancelation of the Birds of Prey World Cup at Beaver Creek over the weekend. All three races, including the super-G were called off Sunday due to adverse weather conditions.

BEAVER CREEK, COLORADO - DECEMBER 03: A course worker skis down the course after the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Super G race at Beaver Creek Resort was canceled due to high winds and snow on December 03, 2023 in Beaver Creek, Colorado. / Getty Images

The organization has never had to cancel more than one race in a scheduled weekend due to weather, dating back to its first year hosting international racing in 1981.

A race crew member carries equipment after the cancellation of the Men's Super-G events, during the FIS Ski World Cup Birds of Prey races at Red Tail Stadium in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on December 3, 2023. The men's World Cup weekend of skiing at the American resort of Beaver Creek was confirmed as a total wipe-out after the December 3, 2023, super-G was also cancelled. Heavy snowfall had already forced the cancellation of two downhill races on December 1, 2023 and December 2, 2023. Despite what the international ski federation (FIS) called the "huge work on the hill all night... due to the present weather situation this morning with extremely heavy winds together with the updated forecast", it was decided to cancel the super-G. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, the same thing happened to one downhill race as well as 2018. The Birds of Prey event was canceled in 2016 because of unseasonably warm weather and then again in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had beautiful weather the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to the race weekend. Then with heavy snowfall, visibility problems and high winds, we ended up having to cancel the downhill on Friday, downhill on Saturday and the super-G on Sunday," said Vail Valley Foundation President and CEO Mark Imhof.

BEAVER CREEK, COLORADO - DECEMBER 03: Flags are laid on the side of the finish area for the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Super G race at Beaver Creek Resort after the race was canceled due to high winds and snow on December 03, 2023 in Beaver Creek, Colorado. / Getty Images

