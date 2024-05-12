Heavy snow, difficult travel reported in central Colorado high country

The National Weather Service reported late Sunday morning that snow is falling at the rate of two to three inches an hour in Park and Teller counties.

NWS's Boulder office, in a social media post, advised against travel over central mountain highways.

Both directions of State Highway 285 over Kenosha Pass were closed since 7:30 a.m. due to a stalled vehicle, according the Colorado Department of Transportation. No description of the vehicle was provided, and the highway re-opened after 10 a.m. But rockfall was reported in the southbound lanes near the top of the pass by CDOT at 12:45 p.m.

One social media poster showed photos of more than a foot of snow that had fallen overnight in Alma, which lies near the Continental Divide between Breckenridge and Fairplay on Highway 9.

Viewer photos of snowfall taken at 6 .m. Sunday in Alma. X/@Tisjusttess

According to CBS News Colorado Meteorologist Joe Ruch, a low-pressure system began crossing Colorado from the southwest on Saturday. It brought with it considerable moisture. Snow in the mountains and rain showers in the lower elevations of the Front Range and eastern Colorado are expected to continue until late Sunday night.

However, when it clears out, temperatures should rebound into the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday.

The storm system clouded the state's nighttime skies, denying most residents a second night of Aurora Borealis viewing.