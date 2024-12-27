Heavy snow across Colorado's mountains leads to treacherous travel at times through early next week

Several rounds of snow in Colorado's mountains, dry and mild in Denver

Several rounds of snow in Colorado's mountains, dry and mild in Denver

Several rounds of snow in Colorado's mountains, dry and mild in Denver

On-and-off snow will continue across the mountains of Colorado throughout the weekend and into early next week. This coincides with the busiest next 7 to 10 days of the ski season, as many celebrate the new year at the ski resorts.

Travel will be near-treacherous at times across I-70. Travel will deteriorate west of Georgetown to Glenwood Springs, a 113-mile stretch of the major interstate.

A wave of light snow will bring minor accumulations to the mountains on Friday night. Albeit light snow, winds will whip to 70 miles per hour, creating major travel concerns with blowing snow reducing visibility.

Snow totals through Monday. CBS

It comes to an end around 1 a.m. early on Saturday and does not pick back up until around noon. Travel conditions will vary significantly hour by hour, so be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Forecast and check road conditions before making the trip.

As the snow picks up on Saturday, travel will decrease for the evening commute continuing into the overnight hours. Winds remain strong, up to 60 miles per hour. Actively falling snow and blowing snow will lead to treacherous travel.

Once again, a lull will occur on Sunday morning and early afternoon, followed by the heaviest round of snow on Sunday night into Monday.

Several rounds of snow followed by lulls will lead to very high avalanche danger.

CBS

While all of this is going on across the mountains, Denver will be mild and dry with highs in the 50s and 60s for the weekend.