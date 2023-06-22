2-6 inches of heavy rain fell in Logan County in less than an hour Wednesday, causing damage

Authorities in Logan County continue to assess the damage after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes ripped through the area on Wednesday. The slow-moving storm ripped at Sterling, causing damage, flooding and power problems.

Streets quickly flooded and part of the Sykes Building, an unoccupied office building, on North Fourth Street had parts of its back half collapse. Sterling Police Chief Tyson Kerr said it appeared likely that it was the result of the weight of the water on the building's flat roof that brought it down.

Authorities believe heavy rain was the cause of a building collapse in Sterling. The commercial building is owned by Banner Health and was in the process of a remodel project.

Gabriel Morse heard tornado sirens going off and got inside.

"I ran inside took everything out of my windows closed my windows and gathered all of the animals and sat in the living room... more or less," said Morse.

A tornado hit about 14 miles west of town in the 6000 block of County Road 20.1 where a homeowner took refuge in his basement. He emerged unscathed, but when he came up, he found the roof of his home was gone.

In Sterling, the high water of the South Platte River meant drainage was tough for all the street flooding and water that sat in the streets began to invade homes and businesses. Basement flooding cleanup is the next task for many people.

Authorities said that 2 to 6 inches of rain fell in Logan County in less than an hour on Wednesday.

Some residents have reported flooding and groundwater seepage in basements and ground floors of homes, as well as to some businesses. Other damage currently being assessed includes downed power lines and trees and county road washouts and flooding.