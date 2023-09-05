Healthy Kids Expo offers life lessons through sport

The 2nd annual Healthy Kids Expo features family-friendly fun, including fitness activities, youth sports, mental health education, and overall health and wellness tips.

Gold Crown Foundation

"It's an interactive event. All sorts of things, we want you to do things, try things, 30 different exhibits in there," said Bill Hanzlik, former Denver Nuggets player and coach, current CEO and co-founder of the Gold Crown Foundation.

Hanzlik helped create the Gold Crown Foundation 38 years ago with the goal of giving girls more opportunities to play basketball. Now the foundation has evolved to become an overall enrichment program for school age children.

"Our mission statement which is preparing kids for the game of life, that's sort of our tagline. Mission is educating kids through sports and enrichment, so we really care about the whole child," Hanzlik said on First at Four.

Gold Crown Foundation

The Healthy Kids Expo is an opportunity for kids ages 5 or 6 to 14 to experiment with different sports and to get information on health and wellness.

"We think that sports can teach a lot of life lessons. We've integrated that in with our mental health thoughts of trying to help kids with not only nutrition, but doing something, being active can help your mental health," Hanzlik explained.

LINK: For more information on the Healthy Kids Expo

The Healthy Kids Expo is free to participants. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Gold Crown Field House.